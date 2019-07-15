Texas teenager drowns in northwestern Oklahoma lake

FORT SUPPLY, Oklahoma (AP) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a Texas teenager has drowned in a northwestern Oklahoma lake.

The patrol says the body of 18-year-old Mario Sebastian-Mejia of Dalhart, Texas, was recovered Sunday from Fort Supply Lake, about 140 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.

Troopers say Sebastian-Mejia was wading outside the lake’s swimming area about 50 feet (15 meters) from the shoreline when he fell off a jetty wall, went underwater and never resurfaced.

The patrol says the victim’s body was recovered in 5 feet of water and was transported to the Office of the State Medical Examiner.

Authorities say five people drowned in Oklahoma during the Fourth of July holiday week, while a 67-year-old man drowned Saturday while boating on Lake Eufaula.