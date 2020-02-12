Texas teen growing his hair for sick sister withdraws from school after being told to get haircut

SAN ANTONIO (CNN) — A Texas teen is no longer going to his high school after he was forced to chose between helping his ill sister or sticking by the school’s policy on hair styles.

Maggie Johnson says, “I get like nauseated, and I like throw up, and like I’ll get like a real bad headache.”

11-year-old Maggie is just like any other fifth grader. She loves school and sports but hit a big hurdle in October of 2019 when she was diagnosed with Wegener’s Disease.

“I have to get chemo, dialysis,” said Maggie.

An auto-immune disease affecting your kidneys. The treatments she’s getting are now threatening her long curly red hair.

“Some spots in my hair like has come out, like this like started falling out,” said Maggie.

That’s when her 16-year-old brother and best friend Newt stepped in to save the day. He’s growing in his hair in case I need a wig.

Newt Johnson said, “And it made me feel good that I could do something for her.”

“Of course it’s gonna make any dad proud, you know, that they’re thinking of their siblings like that,” said Alan Johnson.

Newt started growing out his hair for locks of love.

“You have to be, have eight to 14 inches to get it cut off,” said Newt.

But he hit a snag when the principal at Poth High School told him he’d have to cut it.

“If it wasn’t cut by Monday then I couldn’t come back to school,” said Newt.

Newt, like all the other students in the district, was given a student handbook with hair policies for students at the beginning of the school year.

“It can’t be any longer than, uh, the shoulder length. It’s got to be above the ears.”

The caring brother stood his ground. He did not get a haircut.

“It really stressed me out because I already worried about my sister,” said Newt.

“I don’t understand why he has to get in trouble for doing this for me,” said Maggie.

Newt spoke with his parents and decided to be home-schooled, to avoid adding more stress to his parents.

“Pick your battles. You know, if it’s something you believe in, you just, just have to go for it,” said Alan.

Newt is still growing out his hair for his sister. He says he also plans to help others who are also suffering hair loss.