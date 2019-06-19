Texas teen fighting Six Flags ear piercing policy

HOUSTON, Texas (KETK/KPRC) – A Houston teenager was told by Six Flags Splashtown to pack up his things and go home, all because he pierced his ear.

Now, as he sits at home, he thinks the water park should rethink its policy.

Jamieson Minor, 16, has wanted to work at Six Flags Splashtown for years.

“My cousin was a life guard at Splashtown,” he said.

He’s also wanted his ears pierced for a long time, something he was finally able to get when he started earning his own money as a lifeguard at the waterpark.

“I saw all my coworkers with them and I was like, why not,” he said.

He got his piercings on June 1 with his very first paycheck. But when he returned to work, he says he was told to clock out and not return until he removed the piercings.

“The HR lady explained that it is their policy that male employees cannot (have piercings), which I immediately told her was a violation of my son’s civil rights,” said Kelly Minor.

Jamieson’s mom Kelly says she started making calls to the Six Flags corporate office to demand changes to the policy’s different rules for males and females.

“I don’t think it’s right that just because he’s a male he can’t return to work,” she said. “To be honest, I don’t even like earrings on males, but my son wanted his ears pierced and I told him, bottom line, I’m going to fight that because it’s not right.”

Jamieson says the store where he got the piercings told him not to remove them for another 5 weeks. He says he will then be allowed back at work. However that will mean missing out on more than a month’s pay, all for a dress code that he believes is plainly unfair.

“I didn’t expect that to happen to me.”

The resolution he wants to see is a simple one.

“I just want my job back,” he said. “That’s really it.”