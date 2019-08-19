Texas teachers pay hundreds out of pocket on school supplies every year

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Every year, Texas teachers spend over $400 of their own fund on supplies, according to the National Center for Education (NCE).

The NCE also found that over 90 percent of teachers partake in out of pocket spending.

While districts provide a budget for school supplies, many educators find that it may not be enough to provide everything they need for a successful learning environment.

Mrs. Butler at Caldwell Arts Academy in Tyler has been teaching for over ten years, she says a lot of supplies are used for multiple groups of students, and can run out quickly.

For her career, outside spending has become a routine part of the job.

“I personally just spend the money and get it because it’s my life it’s what I do, my husband doesn’t always know that I do it, you kinda just sneak in and do it but you do it for your kids,” said Mrs. Butler.

Many parents notice the ways outside spending can impact a teacher’s salary, and donate supplies throughout the year.

“You can’t ask for everything from a parent. I can see that taking a little toll on the teacher and allowing them to not to do what they know they could do,” said Jacob Law, an East Texas parents.

Asking teachers for a list of supplies they need at the beginning of the school year is one way parents can help out.

Amazon wish lists are also often created online by educators, making it easier for families to see what is needed by the teacher, and how they can support their classroom.