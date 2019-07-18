TEXAS TEA: Teen arrested for spitting in bottle, returning it to shelf

A Texas teen has been charged with a felony for allegedly spitting into sweet tea and returning it to the shelf.

Officials say it happened at an Albertson’s grocery store in the city of Odessa Monday night.

Police say they watched the store’s surveillance footage and the teen actually spoke about it.

They said he put his mouth on an Arizona sweet tea bottle and put it back because it was quote, “gross.”

He’s charged with tampering with a consumer product, which is a second-degree felony.

He’s being held in the Ector County Youth Center.

This comes just a few weeks after a teen licked a tub of Blue Bell ice cream and put it back on the shelf.

In a statement on its website, Blue Bell said that due to the manufacturing process, customers should be able to notice if a container of its ice cream has been tampered with.

The full statement from Blue Bell reads:

We want to thank our consumers for alerting us to the incident this past weekend of a video posted to social media showing a Blue Bell item being tampered with. We take this issue very seriously and are currently working with law enforcement, retail partners and social media platforms. This type of incident will not be tolerated.

Food safety is a top priority, and we work hard to provide a safe product and maintain the highest level of confidence from our consumers.

During production, our half gallons are flipped upside down and sent to a hardening room where the ice cream freezes to the lid creating a natural seal. The lids are frozen tightly to the carton. Any attempt at opening the product should be noticeable.

We will continue to monitor this situation.