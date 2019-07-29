Texas students required to apply for federal financial aid beginning 2021

Texas will soon become the second state to require high school seniors to apply for federal financial aid.

When thinking about college, students typically worry about two things. What school they’re going to attend and how much it will cost.

The requirement will go into effect during the 2021-22 academic year.

Louisianna was the first state to enact the requirement. In the past year, they found an increase in college enrollment and more aid offered.

College access groups say high school seniors leave millions of dollars by not completing the form. Usually, because it is too difficult or they don’t believe they qualify.

The Education Department in recent years has rolled out changes designed to simplify FAFSA completion, like the IRS data retrieval tool and the use of prior-prior year family income. But only Congress could alter the application itself, according to insidehighered.com.