Texas Senate Race

After you've made your choice at the polls, make KETK News your choice for election night coverage. Our team will be tracking results as soon as voting ends at 7 p.m. From your local candidates and issues to statewide races and propositions, plus, expert analysis to explain what it all means. Join Neal Barton and Kaci Koviak at 9 p.m. on Fox51 and 10 p.m. on KETK. We will also livestream here on our website. Together, we are your local election headquarters.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - Former Vice President Joe Biden has won the Alabama Democratic presidential primary, according to NBC News and the Associated Press, and Bernie Sanders has won his home state of Vermont.