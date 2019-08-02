Texas Rep. Will Hurd becomes 3rd Texas GOP member to announce retirement in a week

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Rep. Will Hurd of Texas announced Thursday evening on Twitter that he will not seek reelection to a fourth term in office.

I have made the decision to not seek reelection for the 23rd Congressional District of Texas in order to pursue opportunities outside the halls of Congress to solve problems at the nexus between technology and national security. https://t.co/GeZ4Hh264f — Rep. Will Hurd (@HurdOnTheHill) August 2, 2019

Hurd, a former CIA officer and the only African-American member of the House Republican caucus, represents Texas’ 23rd Congressional District. The district sits on the border and stretches from San Antonio to El Paso.

He also is the sole remaining Republican representing a border district.

Other Texas Republicans announcing in the past week they will not seek reelection are Rep. Pete Olson of the 22nd District, representing the Sugarland-Pearland area, and Rep. Mike Conaway of the 11th District, representing Midland, Odessa, San Angelo, and Brownwood.

Hurd, a native of San Antonio, had differentiated himself from other Republicans by speaking out publicly against President Donald Trump’s divisive rhetoric. He was one of only four House Republicans to vote to condemn President Donald Trump’s racist tweets taunting four Democratic congresswomen.

He also was an early and frequent critic of the president’s desire to build a wall at the border, calling it “a third-century solution to a 21st-century problem,” and saying it would be “the most expensive and least effective way to do border security.”

Hurd also has shown deep concern about Russian interference in the 2016 election and that country’s ongoing cybersecurity threats to the U.S.

Russia has been the Disinformation King for decades #TBT to my 2015 article on how they dismiss, distort, distract and spread dismay. We need the same intensity put into countering this threat that went into white-gloving the Mueller report. https://t.co/Bue9St7zzE — Rep. Will Hurd (@HurdOnTheHill) July 25, 2019

He serves on the House Intelligence Committee and is ranking member of the Subcommittee on Intelligence Modernization and Readiness. He also is on the House Appropriations Committee and is a member of the Subcommittees on Military Construction and Veterans Affairs along with Transportation, Housing and Urban Development.

Hurd graduated from Texas A&M with a degree in computer science. After college, he joined the CIA and served as an undercover officer in the Middle East and South Asia for nearly a decade.

Prior to his election to Congress in 2014, Hurd worked as a senior advisor for a cybersecurity firm.

In announcing his decision not to seek reelection, Hurd said he will continue to work to ” to solve problems at the nexus between technology and national security.”