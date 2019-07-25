Texas Rangers investigating Bowie County police chase after suspect shoots self

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Rangers are investigating a police chase Thursday morning by the Nash Police Department that ended with the suspect hospitalized with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The investigation is being done at the request of the NPD, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The Rangers are an agency of the DPS.

According to a preliminary investigation, NPD officers were attempting to stop a suspect who was evading police on I-30, east of the city of New Boston in Bowie County.

During the pursuit, the suspect’s vehicle was stopped with the help of other law enforcement agencies and the use of a tire deflation device. At the conclusion of the stop, the suspect suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Authorities have not released any names or details regarding what prompted the attempted traffic stop in the first place.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available at this time.