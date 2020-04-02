Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger starts GoFundMe page for COVID-19 relief

HOUSTON, TX – SEPTEMBER 14: Sam Ehlinger #11 of the Texas Longhorns runs off the field after the game against the Rice Owls at NRG Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger is leading an effort to help those affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

On Friday, Ehlinger announced in a video posted to his Twitter page that he has created a GoFundMe page and that his goal is to raise one million dollars for families impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Texas quarterback says that the money will go to various organizations both in the Austin area and around the United States. Ehlinger named the Boys and Girls Club of America and the Central Texas Food Bank in the video.

Earlier this week, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his girlfriend announced that they set up a GoFundMe page to aid in the COVID-19 relief effort. Ehlinger thanked their efforts saying their actions inspired his fundraiser.

Ehlinger thanked the University of Texas compliance office and the NCAA for allowing him to set up the page. All funds raised will be donated directly to 501(c)(3) organizations, according to the GoFundMe page.

As of today, Ehlinger’s GoFundMe page (link to donate) has raised $60,000.