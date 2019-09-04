Waco Congressman won’t seek re-election, fifth Texas GOP retirement this year

WACO, Texas (KETK) – Texas Congressman Bill Flores announced Wednesday morning that he would not be seeking re-election in the 2020 election, marking the fifth Texas GOP retirement this year.

Serving my country as the Representative of the hardworking Texas families in the 17th Congressional District has been an honor and one of the greatest privileges of my life. Rep. Bill Flores

Flores represents the Waco, College Station, and Fairfield area. He said that he will be spending more time with his family and grandchildren.

While Democrats have been targeting Texas for the 2020 election in hopes of taking back the White House and flipping the Senate, the 17th district is unlikely to be a competitive one. Flores easily won his election, winning by 15 points over Democratic challengers Rick Kennedy.

Rep. Flores did say he would finish out his term and looks forward to fulfilling his original campaign promises to “restore Liberty, Opportunity, and Security for hardworking Texas families who were left behind due to the disastrous policies of the Obama administration.”