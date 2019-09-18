Trump blames O’Rourke rhetoric for lack of deal on gun control laws

FILE – In this July 24, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, speaks during a candidates forum at the 110th NAACP National Convention in Detroit. As the U.S. economy flashes recession warning signs, Democratic presidential candidates are leveling pre-emptive blame on President Donald Trump. They argue that his aggressive and unpredictable tariff policies are to blame for gloomy economic forecasts. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

WASHINGTON D.C. (KETK) – President Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to blame former Texas representative Beto O’Rourke for making it harder to have a deal on gun control.

Dummy Beto made it much harder to make a deal. Convinced many that Dems just want to take your guns away. Will continue forward! https://t.co/87jvaYUkyn — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 18, 2019

“Dummy Betto made it much harder to make a deal. Convinced many that Dems just want to take your guns away.” President Trump

The Democratic presidential candidate has made gun control his top priority ever since a mass shooting in El Paso back in August killed 22 people.

O’Rourke said last week during the third Democratic debate: “Hell, yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47.”

He is advocating a mandatory buyback program for all assault-style weapon in America. At a press conference Monday, he was asked about how he would enforce the buyback if it did become law.

Question: what happens if people don’t sell their guns back to the govt….answer: pic.twitter.com/wGuXJlBZQG — Teresa Riley (@TeresaRFox4) September 15, 2019

“We expect our fellow Americans to follow the law. If they do not, there would be a fine imposed to compel them to follow the law.” Beto O’Rourke

Trump and other top lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have expressed willingness to pass legislation in order to try and prevent mass shootings, especially after the attacks in El Paso and Dayton that killed 31.

Many top Democratic candidates have supported gun confiscation or tighter background checks while top Republicans have been more willing to support “red-flag” laws where family members or police can report an individual they believe is a danger to themselves or others.