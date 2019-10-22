Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen will not seek re-election after recording scandal

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen announced on Tuesday that he will not seek re-election after a secret recording of him was released earlier this month and a near majority of his own party was calling for his removal.

Bonnen had been accused since the summer of targeting certain Republicans in the upcoming 2020 primaries by offering media credentials to a hardline conservative media group in exchange for their help.

The accusations were re-ignited earlier this month when the recording was made public by Michael Quinn, head of Empower Texas. Bonnen also disparaged multiple Democrats, calling one “vile” and another “a piece of shit.”

More than 30 House Republicans had called for the resignation of Bonnen, including Tyler Representative Matt Schaefer.

Bonnen’s office released the following statement: