Texas deploying 1,000 National Guard troops to the border

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, center, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, left, and House Speaker Dennis Bonnen, right, answer questions from reporters at a press conference on the second day of the 86th Legislative Session on Jan. 9, 2019. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

The State of Texas will be deploying 1,000 National Guard troops to the border to address the crisis on the southern border.

They will join the 1,000 troops already present.

The move was announced in a joint press conference by Gov. Abbott, Lt. Gov. Patrick, Speaker of the House Dennis Bonnen.

“Congress is a group of reprobates…”Abbott said at the end of the conference calling for them to do their job and help provide funds to address the crisis.

While they acknowledged that the crisis can be solved at the federal level, Speaker of the House Dennis Bonnen said that the State has a “responsibility to it’s citizens” to do what it can to manage the crisis.

About half of the United States southern border with Mexico includes Texas.

Abbot also said that “temporary holding facilities” will house “single adults” while they wait for Immigration and Customs Enforcement to transport them.

Gov. Abbott said in a tweet after the press conference that it is needed because more than 45,000 people were apprehended in just the past three weeks.

Abbott said they were from 52 different countries, and said the full list of countries could be found on the Homeland Security website.

He then continued his call to Congress to “do its job and fund border security.”

