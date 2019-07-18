Texas Congressman’s third impeachment attempt comes up way short

WASHINGTON D.C. (KETK) – For the third time in two years, Texas Representative Al Green (D) forced the House to impeach President Trump.

And, for the third time, he came up well short.

The Democrat-controlled House voted to table Green’s articles of impeachment, a legislative move that kills a bill without having to actually vote on it. The motion to table the articles passed 332-95.

The Houston Democrat has been the only representative to force a vote on impeachment. In his first two attempts, most Democrats voted against because of the ongoing Mueller investigation.

Mueller is scheduled to testify before the House next week on July 24.

No member of Democrat House leadership has gotten behind Green, with Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying earlier this year that President Trump “wasn’t worth impeachment.”

His push this time to force Trump out of office was in response to explosive tweets that attacked four liberal congresswomen of color.

The House did pass a resolution on Tuesday that condemned Trump for his tweets, calling them “racist.” Green said that it was not enough.

“The effort [Tuesday] was wonderful. I supported it. But it does not punish the president. It does not fine him. He will remain in office,” Rep. Al Green

With 2020 primaries starting in just six months, and the general election in only 16, the prospects of impeachment seem near impossible. Many moderate Democrats have been signaling to focus on winning back the White House come next November.

Even in the highly unlikely event President Trump is impeached, his conviction in the Senate to kick him out of office is an even less likely outcome.

20 Republicans would have to join all Democrats to reach the two-thirds supermajority that is required by the Constitution to remove a sitting president. Trump currently enjoys an approval rating over 90 percent in the Republican party.