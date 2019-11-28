Report finds 20% of Texas counties are following best website security practices

TYLER, Texas (KETK) With a big election year coming up, one Texas group says improvements to election security are still needed.

A new survey from the League of Women Voters of Texas found 20% of Texas county election websites are following best security practices.

The review looked at nine points of criteria:

Website security

Mobile friendly

Accessibility

Election information

Help for special categories of voters

Voter ID

Texas Secretary of State: If counties linked to VoteTexas.Gov or the Secretary of State’s website.

Languages

Nonpartisan Voters Guide

“What we find is just like Texas is a huge state, and there are many counties with a lot of resources, and counties with very few resources,” League of Women Voters of Texas president, Grace Chimene, said. “You can tell by looking at their election websites what they have available to them.”

Largely, the state’s metro areas scored the best.

Here’s a look at how East Texas counties were ranked:

Anderson: Good

Angelina: Good

Bowie: Good

Camp: Inadequate

Cass: Inadequate

Cherokee: Fair

Franklin: Fair

Gregg: Oustanding

Harrison: Good

Henderson: Bare minimum

Hopkins: Inadquate

Houston: Good

Marion: Fair

Morris: Fair

Nacogdoches: Good

Panola: Fair

Polk: Good

Rains: Fair

Rusk: Good

Sabine: Inadequate

San Augustine: Inadequate

Shelby: Inadequate

Smith: Good

Titus: Bare minimum

Trinity: Good

Upshur: Fair

Van Zandt: Bare minimum

Wood: Good

Nine counties had “.gov” domains.

“A bad actor can come along and easily create a website that looks kind of like a government website and then pretend and put up wrong information and use that in their social media to try to put out bad information and that would be disastrous,” Chimene said. “We really want counties to take proactive measures right now to secure their websites.”

A new state law requires all counties to undergo an election security assessment. According to the Texas Secretary of State’s office, “all paperwork associated with initiating a county ESA must be completed by December 31, 2019. Counties must complete their ESA by July 31, 2020.”

Chimene suggested voters contact their local elections officials to encourage them to make any fixes.

Click here to refer to the county list to find out how each county did in the review.