Rep. Schaefer sends letter to Abbott asking for executive order to be relaxed

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler State Representative Matt Schaefer has sent a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott asking for him to relax his executive order amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

Schaefer, the vice-chairman of the Texas Freedom Caucus, sent the letter with eight other Texas lawmakers.

“Texas must immediately increase healthcare and business activity while maintaining protections for the must vulnerable Texans. Accordingly, we respectfully as that you loosen your statewide executive order to the greatest extent possible while giving local jurisdictions the flexibility to respond to local conditions.” Letter to Gov. Abbott from the Texas Freedom Caucus

We've been listening to our fellow Texans, and we agree with so many of you that now is the time to responsibly open Texas back up for business. Here is our letter to @GovAbbott: #txlege pic.twitter.com/b5MrkfTcIY — Texas Freedom Caucus (@TxFreedomCaucus) April 14, 2020

The letter also reads that “It is ultimately the individual Texan’s responsibility to keep themselves safe, and to ensure the safety of those who cannot protect themselves.”

Schaefer’s district covers Tyler and much of southern Smith County, which currently leads East Texas in coronavirus cases with 104.

Abbott has said that this week he will be issuing an executive order aimed at helping some small businesses reopen.

In a countywide stay-at-home order, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran has allowed small businesses to remain open if they follow a “locked door” provision. This states that the business must run operations with the door locked to the general public and that there only be 10 employees inside.

Moran said that this was done to protect the “mom and pop” shops throughout the county.

Many Republicans in Texas and around the nation have increased calls to get the country reopened and back to work as the economic impacts from the COVID-19 shutdown continue to be felt.

In the last three weeks, more than 16 million people have applied for unemployment throughout the country, an unprecedented number that shatters previous records.

Abbott’s executive order runs through April 30 and some of the provisions included banning groups of people larger than 10 as well as keeping schools closed until May 4.

Abbott also announced on Monday that $50 million in loans for small businesses would be made available thanks to a partnership between Goldman Sachs and the LiftFund.