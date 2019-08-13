Rep. Schaefer calls Bonnen’s conduct ‘unethical’, Speaker’s emails were ‘blatantly false’

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Texas State House Rep. Matt Schaefer released a statement Tuesday morning calling Speaker Dennis Bonnen’s apparent conduct “unethical” and that the Speaker in emails to representatives was “misleading” and “blatantly false.”

(Begin) The recent events involving Speaker Bonnen, Representative Burrows, and Michael Quinn Sullivan are very disappointing. Speaker Bonnen has requested forgiveness regarding the embarrassing pic.twitter.com/beI0W0y015 — Matt Schaefer (@RepMattSchaefer) August 13, 2019

Bonnen is accused along with Rep. Dustin Burrows of offering conservative activist Michael Sullivan media credentials for his organization in exchange for politically targeting fellow Republicans in the 2020 primaries.

The House General Investigating Committee voted unanimously on Monday to request the Texas Rangers join the investigation into Bonnen’s conduct.

Schaefer said that he has listened to the recording and that he “trusts the committee and the Texas Rangers will begin with the constitutional presumption due all citizens, follow the facts, and reach a just conclusion.”

According to the state’s Government Code, if an initial inquiry demonstrates there’s “reasonable suspicion” that an offense occurred, the matter would then get handed off to a prosecuting attorney.

Bonnen initially sent two emails to Texas representatives to “allay concerns” that played down the rumors of the meeting. Schaefer wrote that “parts of those emails were misleading, while others were blatantly false.”

He also wrote that Bonnen “has his forgiveness” regarding his apology for the alleged recording.

The statement did not say whether Schaefer would support Bonnen for Speaker in the 2021 session.

The Tyler representative closed the statement by writing: