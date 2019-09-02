Rep. Matt Schaefer goes viral for rejecting gun control proposals, saying people should pray instead

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – State Rep. Matt Schaefer (R) has made national headlines for his response to the latest mass shooting out in West Texas.

Schaefer, who represents most of the Tyler area, wrote in a Facebook and Twitter post that he rejects nearly all gun control proposals saying instead that people can “pray for victims.”

Schaefer said “NO” to red-flag laws, universal background checks, and high-capacity magazine bans.

The response went viral on social media over the holiday weekend with many public figures criticizing Schaefer such as John Legend, Alyssa Milano, and Shannon Watts, the founder of Moms Demand Action.

So yes to more killings, just to sum up your no/yes litany — John Legend (@johnlegend) September 1, 2019

The shooting in Midland-Odessa left seven people dead and nearly 20 injured. It was the second mass shooting in Texas in less than a month. Just four weeks earlier, 22 people were killed at a Walmart in El Paso which the attacker confessed he was trying to “kill as many Mexicans” as possible.

The chant of “Do Something” has become a rallying cry for Democrats who have continued to apply pressure on Republican lawmakers to pass gun control measures in the wake of recent mass shootings.

David Hogg, a gun control activist who survived the Parkland shooting in Florida back in 2018, responded to Schaefer’s tweet without directly mentioning him by name.

Schaefer has represented District 6 since 2013 and has been easily re-elected three times. His closest race came back in 2018 against independent candidate Neal Katz, where Schaefer beat him by nearly 50 points.

A request for comment from Schaefer’s office was not immediately returned.