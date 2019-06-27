O’Rourke, Castro to host public events in Austin Friday, less than 1 mile from each other

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Just days after Beto O’Rourke and Julián Castro faced off on the national Democratic primary debate stage, each has public events scheduled in Austin, just under a mile away from each other.

The two Texans running for high office delivered jabs at each other Wednesday night with former San Antonio mayor Castro poking at former Congressman O’Rourke on his position on people crossing the border.

A day after the debate, O’Rourke announced a stop in Austin Friday for a public meet-and-greet event. The event will be held at Scholz Garten located at 1607 San Jacinto Boulevard. The event will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and while the event is free to the public, you are required to register on the candidate’s website. Grammy-nominated artist Marcia Ball will also perform at the event.

Less than a mile away, at Cheer Up Charlies, the Texas Democratic Party is hosting a meet-and-greet with Castro. The event, at 900 Red River Street, will begin at 7 p.m. and is aimed at giving Castro an opportunity to “talk abut his vision for the future,” among other issues. To R.S.V.P for this event, you are asked to email abhi@txdemocrats.org.