Lt. Governor Patrick to head Trump victory effort in Texas

HOUSTON, TX – OCTOBER 22: Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick addresses the crowd before President Donald Trump took the stage for a rally in support of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on October 22, 2018 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Cruz, the incumbent, is seeking Senate re-election in a high-profile race against Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. (Photo by Loren Elliott/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick has been picked to lead a team to campaign for President Trump’s re-election in Texas, according to a release from his office.

“President Trump has done what Texans elected him to do — create jobs, grow the economy, reduce meaningless regulation and invest in America’s future. He has fought to secure the border, and protect life, liberty and freedom while appointing principled conservative judges to the Supreme Court and the federal judiciary.” Lt. Governor Patrick

Texas will be on the national stage for the 2020 election after former El Paso congressman Beto O’Rourke (D) came within just two points of unseating Sen. Ted Cruz (R) during the midterms.

This is after in 2016, Hillary Clinton lost to Trump by nearly double digits.

The Democratic National Committee has sent signs that they will be targeting the Lone Star State next year. Texas was one of the finalists to host the party convention next summer and in September the third round of Democratic debates will be held in Houston.

Patrick said in his statement that President Trump is the “clear choice” for Americans.