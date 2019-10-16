Governor Abbott announces $61.2M in counter-terrorism funding across Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Governor Greg Abbott announced $61.2 million in Homeland Security Grant Program funding to support statewide efforts against terrorism and prepare for threats and hazards that pose the greatest risk to Texas and its citizens.

“As Governor, my top priority is keeping our communities safe,” said Governor Abbott. “These grants will ensure our communities have the resources they need to counter terrorism statewide and enhance security for all Texans. Our ongoing efforts to keep Texas safe would not be possible without our partnership with the federal government, and I thank them for their continued assistance.”

The grant will incest in core capabilities outlined in the National Preparedness Goal and serve to strengthen Texas’ ability to prevent, protect, mitigate, respond, and recover from terrorism.

Those capabilities include: