Gov. Greg Abbott holds ceremony making lemonade stands legal

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – On Friday, Governor Abbot signed into law the ability for young kids to sell lemonade publicly and legally.

The bill also abolishes all city ordinances against city or neighborhood associations from blocking children selling nonalcoholic drinks on private property.

Governor Abbott calls it “a common-sense law” that allows kids to sell lemonade at lemonade stands.

The bill gained attention after police shut down a lemonade stand in Overton where two siblings were trying to buy their dad a Father’s Day present.

“Students came to the Capitol to testify that government shouldn’t prevent them from selling lemonade,” Governor Abbott tweeted. “It is now law that kids can sell lemonade at stands in Texas.”

Students came to the Capitol to testify that government shouldn’t prevent them from selling lemonade.



We agreed!!!



It is now law that kids can sell lemonade at stands in Texas.



Capitalism for kids! pic.twitter.com/v18vzO5tMD — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 20, 2019

RELATED CONTENT: Gov. Abbott signs bill allowing kids to operate lemonade stands without license