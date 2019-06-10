Gov. Abbott to sign ‘Sam’s Law’ on Tuesday in ceremony at State Capitol

Over two years since Sam Watkins died at Kilgore High School, a bill named after her will be signed by Governor Abbott on Tuesday requiring public school teachers to have the proper training for those having seizures.

Gov. Abbott’s office released a statement saying: “…this bill will make schools a safer environment for these students by providing teachers and school employees with life-saving training.”

[RELATED]: Bill titled ‘Sam’s Law’, named after Kilgore student, headed to Governor Abbott’s desk

In Texas, more than 50,000 students suffer from epileptic seizures.

The training includes a 30-minute video delivered by the Epilepsy Foundation annually. School nurses require additional training leading to a 2-hour and 15-minute training held online or in person.

Sam was a member of the Kilgore Women’s Soccer team. When she died, her teammates dedicated the season in her memory.

[RELATED]: Kilgore boys soccer team returns home as State Champions

Later that year, the boy’s team returned with the state championship trophy.

[RELATED]: ‘Sam’s Law’ passes Senate unanimously, heading to governor’s desk

The bill passed through the legislative branch with ease. The Senate passed the bill unanimously.

Abbott will be hosting a signing ceremony with Rep. Travis Clardy (R-Nacogdoches) at 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday at the State Capitol.