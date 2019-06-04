Gov. Abbott signs Hughes' bill to allow killing feral hogs without license Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) - Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill that allows Texas residents to kill feral hogs without a license, according to state legislature records.

The bill was proposed by Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola).

It received a large amount of support and was signed by Abbott on Friday.

It was passed unanimously in the Texas Senate back in April and only received two "no" votes in the House.

The bill states that a landowner does not have to prove that the feral hog caused damage to property before killing it.