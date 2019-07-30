Gov. Abbott coming to Tyler, will host live town hall exclusively on KETK

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott will be coming to Tyler in August and will take part in a town hall at the UT Tyler Cowan Center that will be broadcast exclusively on KETK.

The event will be on Thursday, August 15 from 7-8 p.m. and KETK anchor Neal Barton will be one of the lead moderators for the town hall. There will be two additional moderators from our sister station in Austin, Sally Hernandez and Phil Prazan.

The first 10 minutes will feature questions from the moderators with the last 50 minutes dedicated to questions from the live audience.

Voters can submit video questions using the hashtag #AbbottTownHall. Some questions posted to social media will be used during the event.

“As one of the nation’s largest local media companies, Nexstar remains committed to supporting the evolving needs and interests of the local communities that we proudly serve in Texas and across the United States.” Tim Bush, President of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

The town hall will be broadcast exclusively on KETK and also live-streamed on our station’s website. There will also be live reaction and engagement on our social media platforms.

“Town Halls provide an important public forum for constituents to engage with local leaders on the issues that matter to them and their families. To ensure that we are addressing the information interests of all local voters, we are harnessing the combined resources of our local station operations in twelve markets throughout Texas, in addition to Dallas and Houston CW affiliates.” Tim Bush

Listed below are the stations that will be broadcasting the town hall and will live-stream the pre and post-event analysis.

Before and after the town hall, there will be a 30-minute digital special that will only be live-streamed on all Texas Nexstar affiliates websites. It will be hosted by Josh Hinkle, our sister station in Austin.

Hinkle is a host of “State of Texas”, a weekly show covering the Texas legislature and elections.

Immediately following the town hall, a member of the Texas Democratic leadership will deliver a response to constituents.