Gov. Abbott coming to Longview to speak at Sesquicentennial Ball

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott will be coming to East Texas this weekend to speak at a historical event in Longview.

He will deliver remarks at the Sesquicentennial Ball on Saturday. The event celebrates 150 years of the City of Longview, and showcases Longview’s rich history of industry, innovation, and the arts.

The event will be held at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex with the ball scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

According to a release from Abbott’s office, he will speak around 7:15 later that evening.

