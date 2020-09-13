Cruz: I would not accept Supreme Court nomination

WASHINGTON (KETK/NBC) – Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said Sunday that he would not accept a nomination to the Supreme Court after President Trump included his name on a list of potential nominees.

Cruz (R) said on Fox News that he would rather stay in the Senate than join the court should Trump be re-elected in November.

“It is deeply honoring,” he told Maria Bartiromo when she asked if he wanted the job. It’s humbling to be included in the list. I’m grateful that the president has that confidence in me. “But it’s not the desire of my heart. I want to be in the political fight. I want to be fighting to nominate and confirm three, four, five principled constitutionalist justices.”

The Supreme Court has entered the spotlight for another presidential election as Justice Ruth Bade Ginsburg, the liberal anchor of the court, will be 87 when their next session begins. Justice Stephen Breyer, another one of the four liberals, is currently 82.

Last week, Trump released a list of 20 potential nominees and it included two other GOP senators besides Cruz: Tom Cotton (Ark.) and Josh Hawley (Mo.)

Just minutes after his name was announced, Cotton tweeted that it was “time for Roe v. Wade to go.”

It's time for Roe v. Wade to go. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) September 9, 2020

Many swing voters back in 2016 turned for Trump in large part due to the aging court. One of Trump’s biggest successes for his term is putting Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh on the bench within his first two years.

Gorsuch filled a seat that was empty for over a year after the surprise death of Justice Antonin Scalia in early 2016.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to have the Senate consider Merrick Garland, who was nominated by President Obama.