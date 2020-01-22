AG Ken Paxton signs letter urging Senate to acquit Trump on impeachment charges

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 9: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks to reporters at a news conference outside the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill on June 9, 2016 in Washington, D.C. Paxton announced a lawsuit against the state of Delaware over unclaimed checks. (Photo by Gabriella Demczuk/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has joined 20 other state attorneys general in a letter urging the Senate to acquit President Trump on the two impeachment articles against him.

The letter is also signed by the attorneys general in South Carolina, Louisiana, Utah, Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, and West Virginia.

President Trump is charged with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The letter calls the two articles “fundamentally flawed as a matter of constitutional law.“

The attorneys general also wrote that the impeachment against Trump sets a dangerous precedent for future elections and call the process a “partisan response to one party losing a presidential election.”

All 21 of the signees come from states carried by Trump during the 2016 election.