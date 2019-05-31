Texas police department issuing tickets (and free ice cream) to kids for being safe this summer

Patrol officers are prepared to ticket kids this summer, not for doing what they shouldn’t, but for doing what they should.

Pflugerville Police Department’s “Cool Moves” program returns Saturday, June 1, rewarding kids with free ice cream or a kid’s meal for being safe while they enjoy summer break.

Every patrol officer carries tickets to give out to kids they see wearing helmets, using hand signals on their bikes, looking both ways and using crosswalks to cross the street, among other demonstrations of summer safety.

The department typically hands out about 500 of the tickets, thanks in part to kids seeking out the freebies.

“I was in the schools” before moving back to patrol, said Officer David Morrow, “and so we would pass it on at the end of the school year, with the little ones especially, reminding them, ‘Hey, Cool Moves is coming up.'”

Kids can often choose which coupon they’d like with their ticket. Six local spots are contributing free ice cream or frozen yogurt: Dairy Queen, Menchiels, Baskin Robbins, McDonald’s, Andy’s, and Cece’s. In addition this year, Zaxby’s is offering a free kid’s meal for the promotion.

The program is a fun way to encourage kids to be safe, but there’s a more serious reason behind it.

“To show we’re not bad guys, that we’re here to help them,” Morrow said. “It gives us that rapport with the kids so they know if they do need help, they can come to us without being scared.”

The department says it always has tickets left over, so they’re hopeful they’ll pass out more this year. Kids can get tickets through August 31.