Texas nursing homes to start allowing visitors

TYLER, Texas (KETK) Texas nursing homes are starting preparations to allow family members back into their facilities.

Governor Abbott announced last week a plan with guidelines to allow eligible nursing homes to reopen.

People who live at these facilities will be allowed to have two essential caregivers, but only one person can visit a resident at a time.

Nursing homes are also required to train caregivers, so they can safely visit their family member.

The proper personal protective equipment must be used during all visits, but family members will not be required to maintain social distancing throughout their meeting.

Additionally, caregivers must test negative for COVID-19 14 days before their visit.