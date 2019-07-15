Texas mother, daughter duo tackle college together

College is a big choice for any teen. Emma Earhart’s choice is University of North Texas, and she made it at only 15 years old.

By 12, Earhart was college-ready, academically, having already taken the SAT.

At age 14, she enrolled at North Central Texas College, earning her Associate of Science Degree in the spring. At a time when most kids are finding freedom for the first time, Emma won’t be attending UNT alone.

“I read somewhere that if your dreams don’t scare you, you’re not dreaming big enough,” said her mother, Kathy.

Emma’s mom is enrolled in the same UNT classes she is.

“It’s really exciting,” she said. “And we’re really competitive, too.”

Now, though a generation apart, mom and daughter are both UNT biology majors. Both eventually want to attend medical school, and eventually become doctors.