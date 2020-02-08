Texas middle-schooler wins grand champion with Polled Hereford steer at Fort Worth Livestock & Rodeo

FORT WORTH, Texas (KETK) – A 12-year-old boy from Meadow, near Lubbock, took home the award for Grand Champion Steer from the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Friday.

Ryder Day, a member of Meadow FFA and 7th-grade student in the Meadow ISD, won with a Polled Hereford steer named Cupid Shuffle.

According to the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Facebook page, it was the first time a Polled Hereford has been selected as grand champion since 1982.

The steer later sold to GKB Cattle in Waxahachie for $300,000.

The Reserve Grand Champion steer was also a Hereford breed, shown by Lauren Holly Thomas from Gatesville. It sold for $200,000.