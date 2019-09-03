Texas Legislature form select committees to address gun violence and improve community safety

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – The Texas House and Senate announced Tuesday the formation of select committees on mass violence prevention and community safety.

This formation follows the mass shooting in El Paso that came in July when 20 people died and recently in Odessa-Midland where seven people were killed.

Lt. Gov. Patrick and Speaker Bonnen have each formed a select committee to address multiple issues across the state and recommend effective solutions that will prevent mass gun violence and improve the safety in communities.

“Speaker Bonnen and I had previously agreed to study ways to combat domestic terrorism during the interim, but following the recent mass shootings in El Paso and Midland — as well as Santa Fe and Dallas — we have decided to appoint Select Committees this week to address these challenges. We will announce the members shortly,” said Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick.

“The heinous tragedies like those that occurred in El Paso, Midland, and Odessa have become all too common in our state, and such a serious epidemic of violence should be met with meaningful solutions,” Speaker Bonnen added. “These committees have difficult, important work before them, and the solutions they come up with will provide a roadmap for the Legislature’s work over the interim and in the next session.”

Governor Abbott issued a statement following the formation of the select committees.