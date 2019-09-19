Texas icon Buc-ee’s expanding to Florida

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida (KETK) – Florida Man is getting a new friend.

Buc-ee’s, the iconic truckstop, gas station, beef jerky emporium and purveyor of all things Texas, broke ground Monday on its newest location in Daytona Beach, Florida.

That location is expected to open in 2021.

The beloved Texas beaver has also expanded to Alabama,with a location in Robertsdale, Alabama.

Of course, while we are all about spreading the Buc-ee’s love, it’s hard not to feel just a bit torn about sharing our beloved interstate shangri-la with non-Texans, especially after the devastating sale earlier this summer of Whataburger to a Chicago investment firm.

Some things just naturally belong in Texas.