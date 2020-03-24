Some Texas lawmakers push for statewide ‘stay at home’ order

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Texas House Democrats have written a letter calling on Texas Governor Gregg Abbott to issue a statewide “stay at home” order to strengthen the state’s efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The letter, signed by 65 members of the Texas House Democratic Caucus, urges Abbott to issue an executive order implementing a statewide “stay-at-home” order. The letter mirrors similar requests from Texas hospital leaders, who warn of an impending overload of the health care system if immediate steps are not taken to slow the spread of COVID-19 and “flatten the curve.”

The letter asks Abbott for a policy that “closes all non-essential businesses, restricts travel to the greatest extent possible, and gives our health care providers, state and local governments and all Texans the greatest chance possible to suppress the imminent and unprecedented threat posed by the novel coronavirus and its resulting disease, COVID-19.

“We recognize a statewide order of this magnitude will have an unprecedented impact on Texans and their livelihoods; we did not come to this decision lightly,” the letter says. “Each and every one of us are fully prepared to provide employees, employers, and families the necessary relief and support such an order will require. However, despite the hardship, the best science we have is clear that this is the best way forward for our state and our country.”

“In order to flatten the curve and give us time to win this war, we need to take immediate action,” the Democrats wrote. “We know that this can work if we act appropriately.”

Read the entire letter below: