TEXAS FAILS: Lone Star State receives F rating for tobacco prevention in young people

TYLER, Texas (VOD) The American lung Association is sounding the alarm again about young people and tobacco use in a new report.

In particular, they’re calling on governments and communities to do more to fight a dramatic increase in vaping.

In the annual state of tobacco control report, the Lone Star state received an “F” rating in every category but one, in which they received a “C”.

Those categories are:

Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Funding

Smokefree Air

Tobacco Taxes

Access to Cessation services

Tobacco 21 is the category that received a “C” rating.

“We are really at the cusp of seeing another generation of american’s kids lost to tobacco.” Erika Sward, American Lung Association

The report finds one in four high school students, and 10% of middle school students are using e-cigarettes.

Overall, more than six million youth are using some type of tobacco product.

AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Congress received an “A” grade for raising the legal age to buy tobacco to 21, but Texas, along with 41 other states and our nation’s capital received an “F” grade.

The report also criticizes other policies, including the Trump administration’s backtrack on removing flavored e-cigarettes from the market.

“Its more important than ever that states and local governments look to prohibit flavored tobacco sales in their communities,” said Sward.

Other goals for the upcoming year include a push for higher taxes on e-cigarettes.

The American Lung Association calls for the following actions to be taken by Texas’ elected officials to reduce tobacco use and exposure to secondhand smoke:

Restore funding for tobacco prevention and cessation programs that was significantly cut in 2017;

Continue to pass comprehensive local smokefree ordinances to build towards a statewide smokefree law; and

Strengthen state laws related to tobacco retailer licensing.

Below is a chart that lays out statistics for the state of Texas and smoking.

Not in Texas? Want to see where your state ranked? Click here to find out.