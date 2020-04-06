Texas dog nominated for award after recovering from cruelty and neglect

Picture of Sugar Bones after her recovery and nomination to the Hero Dog Awards. Picture: Jill Olinger

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Williamson County rescue dog and her owner have been nominated to win a trip to the 2020 Hero Dog Awards in Hollywood after her unlikely recovery.

Sugar Bones was rescued from a neglectful home in Williamson County about a year and a half ago. When she first came into the shelter, she was just 27 pounds and was dealing with an autoimmune disease which causes fibrosis in the jaw.

A before and after of Sugar Bones’ road to recovery. (Photo courtesy of Jill Olinger)

“There was something innocent in her eyes asking me for help,” said Jill Olinger, Sugar Bones’ owner. “She had a rough hill to climb but has overcome all obstacles in front of her.”

Olinger says Sugar Bones needed five months of syringe feeding before she was able to eat on her own. She also had three surgeries during that time to break up the fibrosis in her jaw.

“Despite the fact she was neglected to the point of starvation she has never been food aggressive and never met a stranger,” said Olinger.

“Don’t be fooled, she is one tough girl and stands her ground with my girls at home but she is more of a lover than a fighter. She has a pure soul which is where her name comes from. Sugar Bones…a skeleton wrapped in a beautifully decorated soul,” Olinger said.

Part of the American Humane family, The Hero Dog Awards is a nationwide competition that highlights dogs and their owners for extraordinary actions. The awards are broken up into seven different categories:

Law Enforcement Dogs

Service Dogs

Therapy Dogs

Military Dogs

Search and Rescue Dogs

Guide/Hearing Dogs

Shelter Dogs

Voting for Sugar Bones, and other dogs, goes through May 7 and you can vote for one dog in each of the seven categories once a day. You can vote for Sugar Bones on the American Human Dog Awards website.