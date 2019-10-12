Texas deputy killed while helping motorist

RIESEL, Texas (KETK) – A Falls County deputy was killed Friday and a police chief was injured while trying to help a driver on the side of a highway.

Deputy Matt Jones and Riesel Chief of Police Danny Krumnow were assisting a driver on the side of Hwy 6 near Waco when another car struck the two of them.

Authorities say it had been raining and believe the car hydroplaned on the wet road.

Deputy Jones was killed on scene. Chief Krumnow was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

he is listed in stable condition.

The driver of the Mazda was also sent to the hospital with minor injuries. It is not known whether the driver was ticketed.

Jones, a K-9 deputy, had been with the FCSO for 4 years. His K-9 partner, Thor, was not injured in the crash and is now with Jones’ family.

Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman issued a statement regarding the loss of his deputy:

“Tragedy came to our county today and has taken the life of one of our brothers, K-9 Deputy Matt Jones. Mere words cannot express the loss we feel in our hearts. We have lost a brother, a friend, a husband, and a servant of our community. And with that, we mourn. “In addition, we send our thoughts and prayers to Chief Krumnow as he begins his healing process.” Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman

The Riesel Police Department issued a statement on Facebook.