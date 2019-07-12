Texas deploys resources to Louisiana to assist with disaster response

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Governor Greg Abbott today offered assistance to Louisiana in response to Tropical Storm Barry, which is expected to make landfall on the Gulf Coast of Louisiana.

The state of Texas will be deploying Texas Task Force 1’s Type III Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team with additional water rescue assets to assist in response efforts and do all we can to prevent any loss of life. Additionally, the State Operations Center remains at its elevated level III (increased readiness) activation and all state resources remain in place ready to respond to any severe weather that may occur in Texas as a result of Tropical Storm Barry or any other event.

“Texans remember how the state of Louisiana came to our aid during Hurricane Harvey and now we are in turn lending our support as Louisianans face Tropical Storm Barry,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “Texas is continuing to monitor this storm and I have placed assets and teams on standby to respond to any severe weather that may impact our state. I am proud of the way our first responders are stepping up to assist in these crucial response efforts, and I ask all Texans to keep those in the storm’s path in their thoughts and prayers.”

The following resources remain on standby in Texas to respond to any severe weather event the state may face:

Department of Public Safety Resources

2 Helicopters with Hoist Capability

3 High Altitude Aircraft

Aircraft Refueling Trailer

553 Troopers with Equipped Vehicles

53 Trucks/SUVs

5 ATV-type Vehicles

55 Texas Rangers

30 SRT Operators

20 SWAT Operators

4 Armored High Water Personnel Carriers

2 Zodiac Boats

Safe Boat

2 Communication Teams

4 Command Trailers

Initial Reentry Assessment team

4 Portable Satellite Packages

6 Field Support Trailers

Inflatable Trailer

3 Commercial Generators

Portable Radio Cache

2 Cradle Points with Multiple Cell Carriers

AT&T Deployable Cell Site

13 Shallow Water Boats

9 Rescue Swimmers

State Coordinator

7 District Coordinators

Critical Information Specialist

10 Recovery/Mitigation Coordinators

7 Emergency Tracking Networks

8 Disaster District Committees

2 Mobile Satellite Radios

Drone

7 Radio Amateur Civil Emergency Service Go-Kits

ATV/Polaris Ranger and Trailer

11 Trauma Bags with Assorted Medical Gear

Texas Military Department Resources

Rotary Wing MRP

2 Ground Transportation Platoons

Food Unit Leader Support Team

Intake/Vetters Support Team

Military Desk Support Team

Multiple Personnel

Texas Parks and Wildlife Resources

3 Saw Squads

3 Planning Modules

26 Game Wardens

8 Airboats

Fuel Trailer

4 SAR Boat Teams

Helicopter

Texas Task Force 1 Resources