Texas deploys resources to Louisiana to assist with disaster response

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Governor Greg Abbott today offered assistance to Louisiana in response to Tropical Storm Barry, which is expected to make landfall on the Gulf Coast of Louisiana.
The state of Texas will be deploying Texas Task Force 1’s Type III Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team with additional water rescue assets to assist in response efforts and do all we can to prevent any loss of life. Additionally, the State Operations Center remains at its elevated level III (increased readiness) activation and all state resources remain in place ready to respond to any severe weather that may occur in Texas as a result of Tropical Storm Barry or any other event.
“Texans remember how the state of Louisiana came to our aid during Hurricane Harvey and now we are in turn lending our support as Louisianans face Tropical Storm Barry,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “Texas is continuing to monitor this storm and I have placed assets and teams on standby to respond to any severe weather that may impact our state. I am proud of the way our first responders are stepping up to assist in these crucial response efforts, and I ask all Texans to keep those in the storm’s path in their thoughts and prayers.”
The following resources remain on standby in Texas to respond to any severe weather event the state may face:
Department of Public Safety Resources
- 2 Helicopters with Hoist Capability
- 3 High Altitude Aircraft
- Aircraft Refueling Trailer
- 553 Troopers with Equipped Vehicles
- 53 Trucks/SUVs
- 5 ATV-type Vehicles
- 55 Texas Rangers
- 30 SRT Operators
- 20 SWAT Operators
- 4 Armored High Water Personnel Carriers
- 2 Zodiac Boats
- Safe Boat
- 2 Communication Teams
- 4 Command Trailers
- Initial Reentry Assessment team
- 4 Portable Satellite Packages
- 6 Field Support Trailers
- Inflatable Trailer
- 3 Commercial Generators
- Portable Radio Cache
- 2 Cradle Points with Multiple Cell Carriers
- AT&T Deployable Cell Site
- 13 Shallow Water Boats
- 9 Rescue Swimmers
- State Coordinator
- 7 District Coordinators
- Critical Information Specialist
- 10 Recovery/Mitigation Coordinators
- 7 Emergency Tracking Networks
- 8 Disaster District Committees
- 2 Mobile Satellite Radios
- Drone
- 7 Radio Amateur Civil Emergency Service Go-Kits
- ATV/Polaris Ranger and Trailer
- 11 Trauma Bags with Assorted Medical Gear
Texas Military Department Resources
- Rotary Wing MRP
- 2 Ground Transportation Platoons
- Food Unit Leader Support Team
- Intake/Vetters Support Team
- Military Desk Support Team
- Multiple Personnel
Texas Parks and Wildlife Resources
- 3 Saw Squads
- 3 Planning Modules
- 26 Game Wardens
- 8 Airboats
- Fuel Trailer
- 4 SAR Boat Teams
- Helicopter
Texas Task Force 1 Resources
- SAR Overhead Team
- 4 SWR Boat Squads
- 10 Helicopter SAT Technicians
- Type 3 USAR Team
- 10 SAT Division Supervisors