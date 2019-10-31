Texas Democrats sue state over new law banning mobile voting locations

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The Texas Democratic Party and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee have filed a lawsuit to overturn a new law they say ends mobile voting sites and ultimately harms voter turnout.

House Bill 1888, filed by Rep. Greg Bonnen, R-Friendswood, requires temporary branch polling places to be open on the days that main early voting polling places are open. They must remain open for at least eight hours each day or three hours each day if the city or county clerk does not serve as the early voting clerk for the territory holding the election and the territory has fewer than 1,000 registered voters.

A bill analysis for HB 1888 states the legislation sought to address concerns that “some authorities accommodate certain voting populations to the exclusion of others” with the flexibility to move polling stations during an early voting period.

The Texas Democratic Party is challenging this law, saying because HB 1888 effectively bans mobile early voting, young Texans living on or near college campuses won’t have as many early voting opportunities.

“All Texas voters are similarly situated and should have equal access to early voting, which Texas law provides,” the lawsuit states. “Yet, under HB 1888, thousands of voters who were previously able to rely on and vote at temporary voting sites are treated differently. HB 1888 now mandates that, based on where they live, some voters will enjoy the same consistent access to early voting they had previously, but voters who live near now-defunct temporary voting sites, especially young voters, will suffer reduced or eliminated access to the franchise. Because of HB 1888, many young, including newly-registered, first-time Texas voters who live on or near college and university campuses that once housed temporary voting locations will be denied an opportunity to equal access to early voting compared with those who live near permanent early voting locations.”

Texas Secretary of State Ruth Hughs, who was sworn in on August 19, is listed as the defendant. Spokespersons from both Hughs and Bonnen’s offices could not be immediately reached for comment.