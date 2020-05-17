Texas couple heads home 2 months after giving birth to identical quadruplets

DALLAS, Texas (KETK/NBC) – After spending two months in the hospital, a family of newborn quadruplets are heading home.

Jenny and Chris Marr’s four boys were born on March 15 just as the coronavirus pandemic broke out. The Marr’s are both only children and have no history of multiples in their family, so they were shocked when they first learned they were having quadruplets which is a one-in-11 million chance.

Due to the coronavirus, the two had to wear masks and were the only ones allowed to visit the boys in the NICU over the past two months.

Now, they’re excited to have the boys homes.

“It’s a different world we live in now, we literally started giving birth on the day the pandemic broke out. We, fortunately, we’re opening up back up a little more, and maybe the boys will be able to meet people that you know will love on them,” said Jennifer.