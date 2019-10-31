Texas country music legend Gary P. Nunn to perform in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Marshall native and Texas country legend Gary P. Nunn will take the stage at the newly-renovated Memorial City Hall on Saturday, November 9, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.memorialcityhall.com or by calling the box office at 903-934-7992.

Nunn was a founder of outlaw country music in Austin in the 1970s and penned the unofficial state anthem “London Homesick Blues” with its signature chorus, “I wanna go home with armadillo.”

Nunn has played with Michael Martin Murphy, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings and was a member of the Lost Gonzo band with Jerry Jeff Walker.

His career has spanned over 40 years with numerous accolades, awards and gold albums.

He was named an Official Ambassador to the World by Texas Governor Mark White, and years later Governor Rick Perry also declared him an Ambassador of Texas Music.

In 2004, he was inducted into the Texas Hall of Fame, and he is also honored in the West Texas Walk of Fame in Lubbock as well as the Texas Department of Commerce and Tourism’s roster of Lone Star Greats who are leaders in the fields of art, athletics and music.

“My focus has always been on the audience and showing then a good time, and perhaps they will take a little Texas pride home with them,” he explains.