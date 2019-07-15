Breaking News
Sheriff Botie Hillhouse to seek re-election in Henderson County

Texas casket opened, robbed at cemetery

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BEAUMONT, Texas (KETK) – The Beaumont Police are investigating an unsettling robbery after two mausoleum tombs were found significantly damaged with one casket opened at the Forest Lawn Cemetery.

**Do you have information about this crime??** Wednesday, July 3, 2019, Beaumont Police responded to Forest Lawn…

Posted by Beaumont Police on Monday, July 15, 2019

Local police are searching for leads after not being able to solve the case over the past two weeks. They believe the incident occurred Monday, July 1, 2019, after 2:00 p.m. and before Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. 

The robbery was discovered by a groundskeeper. It is unclear if there was any desecration to remains.

If you have any information about this crime contact Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS or download the P3 TIPS app and submit your tip with your smartphone or tablet.

All tips are anonymous and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KETK She Shed Giveaway Powered by Doran Mechanical

KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by: RV Station

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC