Texas border agents arrest Interpol fugitive wanted for murder in France

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Border agents from the Big Bend Sector arrested a man wanted for murder in France, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said.

Agents manning the Sierra Blanca Border Patrol checkpoint were inspecting a passenger bus on Aug. 6 when they encountered 30-year-old Marouana Bah, a citizen of France. Agents determined Bah was in the country illegally and in possession of a passport that did not belong to him, according to a CBP news release. Agents soon learned that Bah had an active Interpol warrant for murder out of France.

“This arrest highlights our law enforcement collaboration, including partnerships well beyond our borders,” Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Matthew J. Hudak said in a news release. “This wanted international fugitive attempted to remain in the U.S. illegally and was stopped by the diligent work of our Border Patrol agents.”

CBP officials said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations in Boston took over the investigation.