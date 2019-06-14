Texas and Texas A&M renew rivalry on the basketball court

KANSAS CITY, MO – MARCH 11: David Loubeau #10 of the Texas A&M Aggies looks to move the ball against the Texas Longhorns during their semifinal game in the 2011 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament at Sprint Center on March 11, 2011 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

(KETK) — The rivalry has been renewed, but not on the gridiron.

The University of Texas and Texas A&M have agreed to play one another at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on December 8th.

The last time these two Lone Star rivals met on the hardwood, was in 2015, when the Aggies beat the Longhorns 84-73, at the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas.

Texas A&M left the Big 12 and joined the SEC in 2012, and there has been friction between both schools when it comes to scheduling one another in athletics, especially football.

But now, fans of both proud universities will get a chance to see them on the same court once again.

Ticket sales and tip-off times will be announced at a later date.