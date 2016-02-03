Texas A&M picks up multiple East Texans

The Texas A&M Aggies had a pretty good showing in East Texas on National Signing Day.
Kevin Sumlin and company plucked Mineola twin three-star offensive linemen Riley and Austin Anderson, while also snagging Frankston wide receiver/safety Kendrick Rogers. Rogers’ teammate Justice Bean, also a receiver, will be a walk-on for the Aggies. The 12th Man also got Athens CB/WR/R Travon Fuller.
The Anderson duo led one of the most punishing rushing attacks in Texas high school football, in the Mineola Yellowjackets. They were also the first two signees for the Aggies on Wednesday.
When KETK spoke with the twins during football season, they were beyond excited to be able to play high school ball together, but also for the memories they’ll share in College Station.
During Rogers senior season with the Indians, he recorded 84 tackles, one sack and four interceptions, one of which resulted in a touchdown. On the offensive side of the ball, the rushed 33 times for 374 yards and four touchdowns. He also caught 29 passes for 558 yards and six touchdowns. Bean rushed 62 times for 559 yards and eight touchdowns for Frankston. He also grabbed 39 passes for 60 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Fuller headlined the Athens offense last season. The 6’1″, 170 pound triple threat rushed 93 times for 953 yards and eight touchdowns. He also caught four passes for 75 yards and one touchdown. On the defensive side of the ball, Fuller recorded one interception.
The Aggies finished the day with a top 25 recruiting class.
For more of KETK’s National Signing Day coverage, click here.
For more of KETK’s National Signing Day coverage, click here.