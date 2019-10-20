Texarkana, Texas resident discovers books dumped by Salvation Army

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local resident of Texarkana witnessed the Salvation Army dumping what she thought were usable books into a landfill.

Markquise Kholer was at the landfill throwing away house parts when she saw books being tossed.

Kholer was upset to see “good” books that should have been given to children or literacy programs being thrown away.

“They could have set them out and gave the books away for free. They could have given them to other literacy programs. They could have done something with them other than dumping them in a landfill. I feel like that those books were donated for a reason to be put to good use.”

A few of Kholer’s family members struggle with reading and these books could’ve been used to help them and others in need.

Kholer took pictures and made a Facebook post that went viral.

According to the Salvation Army’s Corp Officer, the reason for tossing the books was because they had mold and water damage.

For the books that can be used, the Salvation Army sells them at a low price and proceeds go to local programs.

“By selling this book, we’d be able to provide one meal to a homeless person. So it’s very very very important that we get the good quality donations so we’re able to spread that into the community to help people who are in need.”

Kholer, on the other hand, encourages people to research where their donations are going before dropping them off.