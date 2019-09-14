Texarkana police seeking man accused of shooting 2 others

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Texarkana police are searching for a man accused of shooting two others in a Waffle House parking lot early Saturday morning.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, police are looking for Calvin Gardner, 30.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Waffle House on Stateline Blvd. at just after 3 a.m. On arriving, they found two men with gunshot wounds, one man shot in the chest, the other in the back and arm.

Both men were transported to area hospitals, where one is listed in critical condition and the other in stable condition.

Police say the shooting was not random, but the continuation of an altercation that had happened a few moments before on the Arkansas side of the city.

“Apparently after those involved in that first incident realized that they’d somehow wound up at the Waffle House at the same time, they exchanged words and fought again – which ultimately led to Gardner pulling out a gun and firing several shots at the two men,” said the Facebook post.

Gardner was last seen headed south on Stateline Avenue in a white Lincoln Navigator. Police have warrants out on him for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information on Gardner’s whereabouts is asked to immediately call Texarkana police at 903-798-3116 or the Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.