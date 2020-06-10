Testing facility under questions after “false positive” results in at least one East Texas nursing home

Tyler, TEXAS (KETK)- As COVID-19 testing continues in East Texas, KETK News has learned that some East Texas nursing home residents are being re-tested for the virus, after the first tests were deemed inaccurate, and gave “false positive results.”

It has become a statewide issue, starting in senior living facilities in Synder, Cisco, and Eastland. Now, it has expanded into an East Texas nursing home.

For months now, nursing homes have been considered a hot spot for the coronavirus, Governor Abbott recently ordered mandatory COVID-19 testing at all Texas assisted living locations.

Now, the Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting, tests from several long-term care facilities produced higher than expected positive results.

Health officials citing one unidentified lab as the source of the mistake.

“They basically raised the flag and said is this really true and obviously someone went back to the lab and challenged that and they found that there were some problems,” said George Roberts, CEO of NET HEALTH, “when you get a lab result, you can be confident in that, but in this one off situation, something happened.”

The CDC reports false positive results can be difficult to identitfy, investigate, and resolve.

NET Health suggests if you do test positive but are showing no symptoms, to wait a couple of days and get tested again.